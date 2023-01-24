Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is helping to pay for a new plaque to be installed Friday in the state Capitol honoring one of Wisconsin’s most famous politicians who is also a distant relative of the longtime officeholder. The bust of Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette has a prominent place on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda, but it bears only his name and no explanation of who he was. Doug La Follette, who was reelected in November to his 11th consecutive term as secretary of state, said he walked by it for 30 years without realizing there was no plaque. Finally, La Follette said the omission dawned on him and he decided to do something about it. La Follette, 82, won approval for the idea from a committee that oversees the Capitol, on the condition that he raise the $2,700 to pay for it. La Follette said Friday he raised $1,200 but he intends to cover the rest of the cost.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO