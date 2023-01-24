ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests

Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD car burglary investigation leads to arrest

A Lake City car burglary investigation led to an arrest on Monday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, 38-year-old Timothy Ray Warren of Lake City was arrested for stealing items out of 10 vehicles at a car dealership in November. The incident occurred on Nov. 3 when...
LAKE CITY, FL

