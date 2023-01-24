An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO