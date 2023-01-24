Read full article on original website
Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues
Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan. State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told...
palmcoastobserver.com
Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests
Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
News4Jax.com
Detectives investigating New Town murder seek identity of person on surveillance video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted video of a person captured on surveillance camera following a deadly shooting last October on Wilcox Street, and investigators need help identifying who it might be. No arrests have been announced in the shooting. When officers responded, they...
News4Jax.com
Jared Bridegan had ‘concerns on his life’ before he was murdered in Jacksonville Beach, brother says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
News4Jax.com
Man charged in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan to be arraigned exactly 1 year after shooting
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 61-year-old man arrested in connection with the targeted ambush shooting of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach last year appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of murder, conspiracy, accessory and felony child abuse. Henry Tenon has been in police custody since...
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
News4Jax.com
Suspect arrested in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach ‘did not act alone,’ state attorney says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Nearly a year after a father of four was gunned down in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach, police and the state attorney’s office announced an arrest in the case Wednesday. Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy...
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.
One dead after shooting in the Tallyrand area, says JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 6 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3900 block of Buckman Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, JSO says they located...
JSO asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside. Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue. Police say surveillance video captured the pictured suspects while inside the business. If...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to report of abduction on city's Southside, one in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:. Police say they have one person in custody and are clearing the scene after responding to a call about an abduction on Jacksonville's Southside. They have reported no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. There was a heavy police presence...
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
actionnewsjax.com
‘She shot her like she was nothing’: Trial begins for woman accused in deadly shooting of teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of a woman charged with shooting and killing a teenager in 2020. According to police, Shaetavia Cooper shot 16-year-old Teneria McClendon during an argument outside of Wawa on 103rd Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ten...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD car burglary investigation leads to arrest
A Lake City car burglary investigation led to an arrest on Monday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, 38-year-old Timothy Ray Warren of Lake City was arrested for stealing items out of 10 vehicles at a car dealership in November. The incident occurred on Nov. 3 when...
Jacksonville convicted felon indicted for attempting to illegally buy a firearm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Department of Justice announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Byron Jones, Jr. with making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer during the attempted purchase of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.
‘This is what we do every single day:’ Jacksonville detective who saved baby among officers honored
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its first award ceremony of the new year, celebrating officers and staffers who have made a difference in the community. The award ceremony recognized outstanding work and promotions from this past year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
