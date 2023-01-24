ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

7-4-4, FB: 2

(seven, four, four; FB: two)

