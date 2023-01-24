Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'Wolf Pack': Where to Stream the Sarah Michelle Gellar Series
The long-awaited series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack aims to fill that supernatural void in the hearts of fans everywhere. Not in any way related to or connected to Davis' beloved Teen Wolf, this series also explores a California town with a deep history with werewolves but is set to dive into werewolf mythology in a more traditional way than Teen Wolf did. The show follows a new crop of teens as they are forced to fight for their lives when a California wildfire awakens a dangerous creature that threatens to upend their small town. On a fateful full moon, they discover they have a lot in common and are more connected than they had realized before. And of course, for fans of fantasy TV, there's one other really big reason to watch the show: it stars everyone's favorite vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Releasing?. What Is the Plot of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?. Who's In the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Cast?. Will Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Get a Second Season?. Few movie musicals can claim to have...
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Why Do We Keep Thinking Jared Leto Is a Movie Star?
Jared Leto is not a movie star. Granted, many would disagree with that sentiment, and this is just a subjective opinion from one writer. Plus, in the modern world of film, it’s hard to say if anyone beyond Leonardo DiCaprio or Sandra Bullock is a movie star. In an age where even Dwayne Johnson couldn’t get people to care about Black Adam and Brad Pitt’s face wasn’t enough to turn Babylon into a box office smash, it’s no surprise Jared Leto wouldn’t qualify as a movie star. But what’s really strange about Leto is how Hollywood keeps treating and hiring him like he’s a movie star or at least the star of a recently lucrative movie. At least Johnson and Pitt have each headlined features that have cracked $100+ million since 2020. Leto’s got no discernible box office draw to speak of, yet major studios keep handing him massive projects like Tron: Ares to headline.
10 Characters from 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Ranked By Dateability
When it comes to the gritty world created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould displayed in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, romance usually isn't at the forefront of every character's mind as they are usually more focused on concocting a great scheme or trying to survive the dangerous world of the meth business even to start to think about dating, but that is not to say that there isn't plenty of love found in the iconic TV series and its spin-off.
Why the Opening Scenes of 'The Last of Us' Are So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us. The Last of Us certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to world-building. It needs to set up the intricate ins and outs of an entire alternate reality quickly while still seamlessly easing us into the complex heart of the story. Yet, in just the first two episodes, viewers have gotten a lot of information in a way that has felt organic; we barely even noticed them delivering it to us.
‘The Last of Us’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 on HBO After Airing Only 2 Episodes
After only two episodes, 'The Last of Us' has already been renewed for season 2 by HBO, thanks to an impressive viewership.
The Original ‘Teen Wolf’ Owes a Huge Debt of Gratitude to Marty McFly
Before Alcide Herveaux, before Tyler Lockwood, even before Jacob Black, there was another hunky young werewolf that all the girls wanted to date – Scott Howard of 1985's Teen Wolf. This campy indie comedy from director Rod Daniel coasted to unlikely success through its association with another Michael J. Fox hit, Back to the Future.
Legendary Eddie Murphy Movie Roles to Catch Before 'You People'
Eddie Murphy has been a comedic force of nature ever since he became the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1980 when he was just nineteen-years-old. The comedic actor quickly transitioned into film roles and almost immediately became one of the biggest, most bankable stars in Hollywood. Although he has found much of his success within the comedy genre, Murphy hasn't been afraid to step outside his comfort zone throughout his career and take on more dramatic roles. With his newest movie,You People out on Netflix today, here is a list of his top films.
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Jennifer Coolidge Going Goblin Mode With a Machine Gun is the Best Part of ‘Shotgun Wedding’
No disrespect to JLo intended, but Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely the best part of Shotgun Wedding. And the new action-comedy, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, blessed audiences with an image I think we’ve all been waiting for: Jennifer Coolidge with a freakin’ machine gun. I know we’re only 27 days into 2023, but it’s been a hard year. And honestly? We deserve this. Directed by Jason Moore, with a screenplay by Mark Hammer, Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a soon-to-be-married couple whose destination wedding in the Philippines is held hostage by pirates. The bride and groom,...
9 Actors Who Received Oscar Nominations for Roles in Movie Franchises
For many actors, being nominated for an Oscar is the pinnacle of their career. It’s a monumental honor and form of recognition, and a chance to be cemented into cinematic history. Many wonderful performances have been nominated since the award show’s inception in 1929, with huge cultural significance. Historically, the Academy and its voters tend to favor performances from certain types of films.
'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'
After wowing audiences as sous chef Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White in FX's The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is trading the Chicago sandwich shop for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she boards the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts per Deadline. She's the latest high profile addition to a starry ensemble announced back at D23 last year including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko. Unlike her co-stars, Edebiri's role is currently being kept under wraps.
10 Movies That Had Multiple Oscar Nominations but Came Out With Zero Wins
Many filmmakers' life-long dream is to be nominated by the Academy. Not only does it permanently etch a movie's place in cinematic history, but it also forever maintains its legacy and reputation. At the end of the day, clinching that win is a tall order. The title of "Best" anything is something everyone wants — especially in the competitive environment of the entertainment industry.
8 of the Best Performances in Disney Live-Action Remakes
Disney is no newbie to the world of live-action films, though many of its most famous films are animated. However, as early as the 1980s and 1990s, Disney was producing new, live-action content for the world to see. Within the past few years, they have been remaking some of their classic animated films and bringing them to a live-action mode.
