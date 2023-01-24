ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeeAnna Sova leaving public library; interim director appointed

By Jennifer P. Brown
 3 days ago

DeeAnna Sova is leaving her job as executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library to take a job with Ascend Elements.

The library’s operations director, Tiffany Luna, will become the interim executive director effective Feb. 1, board chairman Bart Cayce said Monday in a press release.

Tiffany Luna

“We thank DeeAnna for her leadership and years of service,” Cayce said in the release. “She has been a force for change and the evolution of how our library engages and communicates with our patrons. Knowing that every strong leader has a great team behind them, we are confident that Tiffany and the entire library team will continue to move us forward during this transition.”

Luna has worked for the library for six years. She has been the operations director since 2019 and previously served as youth services librarian.

Sova confirmed to Hoptown Chronicle that she accepted a job as the equity program manager with Ascend Elements, the Massachusetts company that is developing a local plant to produce materials for electric vehicle batteries. According to an advertisement, the employee will “design, implement, and manage community benefits programs as part of Ascend Elements corporate stewardship initiative” in Hopkinsville.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.

