KTVU FOX 2
Farmworker organizations collect donations for Half Moon Bay shooting victims’ families
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - An outpouring of support by the community and farmworker organizations is directly helping the victims’ families of Monday’s shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead. Farmworker Caravan in San Jose put out the call for emergency supplies...
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
Unhoused man found dead outside Housing Matters Coral Street campus
The man, known as Blake by those close to him, was a day-services participant at Housing Matters. The official cause of death has not been determined.
KRON4
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
KTVU FOX 2
BART restores service between Oakland and San Francisco after emergency track repairs
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART on Friday restored Transbay Tube service, more than two hours after it had to suspend all service because of emergency track repairs in downtown Oakland. As of 7:15 a.m., BART said restored service on the red, yellow and orange lines, after crews works to fix a...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
KTVU FOX 2
Community members, loved ones create fundraisers for Half Moon Bay victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Families of those killed in the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay have created fundraisers to help bury their loved ones. The Monday shooting killed seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses and was the second mass shooting in California in a three-day period. Every day, new details come to light both about the suspect and victims.
Hwy 92 reopens in both directions in San Mateo Co. after closure due to storm-related slip out
This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on the highway near Upper State Route 35. There is still two-way traffic control in place.
KTVU FOX 2
Altar set up for farmworker victims killed in mass shooting, many say they're an invisible community
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Two brothers were among the victims who were gunned down in Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Jose Romero Perez, 38, was a father who had been living in California while his wife and four children lived in Oaxaca, Mexico. His brother, Pedro Romero...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose; 1st traffic fatality of 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian died early Friday morning in San Jose – the first traffic fatally of 2023. The death was reported at 4:21 a.m. at Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, police said. No other information was immediately available. Last year, San Jose had a record-breaking 65...
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
KTVU FOX 2
3 rescued from San Francisco building fire
Three people were rescued by bystanders from a burning building in Potrero Hill. One person was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
KRON4
Daly City at-risk man reported missing, last seen Jan. 8
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 16, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen in Daly City on Jan. 8. Rogers is described to be a white man, 5-foot-8...
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
Silicon Valley
Expansion to begin on far East Contra Costa road in advance of more homes
OAKLEY — Work will soon begin to expand two-lane East Cypress Road into what will become a major six-lane arterial road for the thousands of current and future residents of the eastern part of the city and nearby Bethel Island. Kevin Rohani, city engineer and public works director, updated...
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
