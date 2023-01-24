ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

KRON4

Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water

(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Community members, loved ones create fundraisers for Half Moon Bay victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Families of those killed in the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay have created fundraisers to help bury their loved ones. The Monday shooting killed seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses and was the second mass shooting in California in a three-day period. Every day, new details come to light both about the suspect and victims.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian dies in San Jose; 1st traffic fatality of 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A pedestrian died early Friday morning in San Jose – the first traffic fatally of 2023. The death was reported at 4:21 a.m. at Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, police said. No other information was immediately available. Last year, San Jose had a record-breaking 65...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4

Daly City at-risk man reported missing, last seen Jan. 8

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 16, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen in Daly City on Jan. 8. Rogers is described to be a white man, 5-foot-8...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

