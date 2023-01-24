The conference championship round of the 2023 NFL playoffs begins with the 2023 NFC Championship Game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles went 14-3 to finish with the league's best record and smashed the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round. Quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to feel no ill effects from the shoulder injury that had limited him in the regular season's final weeks. The 49ers, meanwhile, won a hard-fought, 19-12 game over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco has now won 12 games in a row between the regular season and playoffs. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which teams should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any conference championship NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

1 DAY AGO