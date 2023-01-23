Read full article on original website
Marguerita Jackson
2d ago
my son sleeps with his eyes open first time I seen it scared Me to death thought there was somethin wrong with him thought he was deceased
Reply(1)
7
Related
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
A husband filed for divorce after carefully examining this image of his wife.
You'll feel uneasy after reading a contentious story that has been going around the Internet for a while. will probably cause you to examine each picture you've ever shot more closely.
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.Photo bycottonbro studio/ Pexles. The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died
It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth
DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Comments / 9