Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Kyle Kuzma fired back at former teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after he said that the Wizards players just play for money and not to win.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Rui Hachimura fans furious over ‘spoiled’ Lakers debut as major streaming network NBA Rakuten ‘crashes’ in Japan
RUI Hachimura fans are furious after his Los Angeles Lakers debut was spoiled by a major outage affecting the NBA Rakuten streaming service. Hachimura, 24, became the first Japanese-born player in Lakers history after coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers acquired Hachimura...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion
Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Nic Claxton adds ‘fuel to the fire’ amid Montrezl Harrell comments
Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton has shown significant improvement over the course of this season, but there are a few who aren’t so impressed. Count Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell as one of those people who aren’t ready to count Claxton as a threat just yet. When Harrell...
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players
The Orlando Magic’s tank job is going very well. Young players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look great and the team is in a good position to draft another great, young player. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, they could The Magic are making some of their key players available in trades, including young […] The post RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player
Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury
When the Boston Celtics signed veteran Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, they expected to add an experienced forward and high-quality off-ball threat to play off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team during the FIBA EuroBasket competition and has yet to suit up for […] The post Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0