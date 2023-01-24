ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann.

While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County Deputy Sheriff Dwight Lynn Hall, Dillbeck was participating in an off-site vocational program when he escaped, the governor’s office said.

Were others involved in gruesome Tampa murders in 2003?

Dillbeck walked to Tallahassee and purchased a knife on the way. Once he got to Tallahassee, he walked to a mall and attempted to hijack Vann’s car.

Dillbeck brutally stabbed Faye several times, killing her. After killing Vann, Dillbeck attempted to get away in her car but he crashed and was caught shortly after.

“He got what he deserved.  There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it,” Vann’s sister said.

In 1979, Dillbeck shot Hall twice, killing him. Dillbeck confessed to the murder.

Dillbeck’s execution date has been set for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

It would be Florida’s first execution since Gary Ray Bowles was put to death in June 2019 and the longest the state has gone without carrying out an execution since 1983, the Associated Press reported.

Michael Mccarthy
3d ago

44 years in prison kills a cop then kills a innocent woman when how much did this cost the taxpayers ? for 49 cents the problem could have been solved 43 years ago !

David Cobb
3d ago

Nik. Cruz. should. have been. there. instead because he. killed to. many. people 20. dead. 20. wounded

Elizabeth sauerman
3d ago

what happened to due process? oh my God, these people live longer than the people they murdered

