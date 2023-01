No. 13 Xavier looks to remain atop the Big East standings and complete a season sweep of Creighton when it visits the Bluejays on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. The Musketeers (17-4, 9-1) are coming off an 82-79 win at No. 19 UConn on Wednesday, while Creighton (12-8, 6-3) cruised to a 104-76 win over visiting St. John’s that day.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO