Secret Instagram Account: Millete Hearing Continues
SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for the Chula Vista man accused of killing his missing wife continues. On Monday a Chula Vista Police detective said he uncovered a uncovered a secret Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office says the day following Maya's disappearance on January 7, 2021, a work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach her husband Larry Millete throughout the day but his cell phone was turned off.
Could a plea bargain lead to Maya Millete being found?
SAN DIEGO — A judge ruled this week that Larry Millete could face trial on murder charges in the death of his still-missing wife, Maya Millete, who disappeared without a trace from her Chula Vista home. But could there be a plea deal in the case?. Before Sabre Springs...
Man Argued with Officers, Refused to Step from Vehicle in Video Prior to Fatal Police Shooting
The San Diego Police Department on Thursday released video footage of the fatal shooting by two patrolmen of a gun-toting motorist last week following a pursuit in Barrio Logan. Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue on Friday.
Spellcasters and an Affair: More from the Millete Hearing
Testimony could wrap up Wednesday in the hearing for Larry Millete
‘Did The Spells Come True?': Question During Larry Millete Hearing Draws Gasps in Court
On Wednesday before a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Larry Millete to face a murder trial for the presumed killing of his wife Maya, bringing a 10-day preliminary hearing to a close, a short yet provocative question during cross-examination was met by gasps in the courtroom. Wednesday's proceedings...
Loved Ones of People Who Died in San Diego Sheriff's Department Custody Demand Reforms
Criminal justice reform activists and family members of people who have died in San Diego County Sheriff’s Department custody gathered outside the department on Wednesday to call on Sheriff Kelly Martinez to meet them and discuss their concerns and recommendations for reform. The sheriff denied their request for a...
'Operation Red Rider' leads to arrests of SD-area 'crime syndicate' members
The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home
Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.
70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring
Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl on Tuesday. The attempted kidnapping happened at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school near Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place, when a man approached her and told her to follow him, the San Diego Police Department said.
Dozens arrested in 10-month long drug investigation
Authorities arrested 70 people after a 10-month long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring in the northern end of Clairemont.
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
Man sentenced 13 years for selling fentanyl that killed Coronado 15-year-old
A San Diego man who sold a fentanyl-laced pill to a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore, leading to the teen's death, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.
Man Found Asleep in Stolen Vehicle at the San Diego Police Department
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed an unusual vehicle with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division’s parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa.
Jury Convicts DUI Driver of Vehicular Manslaughter in 2020 Deaths of 2 Young Passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing two young passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter. Peter John Meno, 28, faces up to nine years in state prison when he is sentenced for the Nov. 22, 2020, crash that killed Jayden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, and Matthew Cate, 19, of Vista.
San Diego parents raise awareness after son survives fentanyl overdose
The San Diego Sheriff's Department says overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the county. The department has "Harm Reduction Kits" available at all stations and substations.
Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 9, Reported in Carmel Mountain Ranch
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man, 21, gets prison for fentanyl death of Coronado High student
A San Diego man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the 2021 death of a Coronado High School sophomore, prosecutors said.
FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
