SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for the Chula Vista man accused of killing his missing wife continues. On Monday a Chula Vista Police detective said he uncovered a uncovered a secret Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office says the day following Maya's disappearance on January 7, 2021, a work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach her husband Larry Millete throughout the day but his cell phone was turned off.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO