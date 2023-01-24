ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tough on crime? Gov. Lombardo sets his priorities in State of the State address

By Greg Haas
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Among the biggest questions when Republicans chose Joe Lombardo as their candidate for governor: What would the Clark County sheriff do about crime if he won election?

His State of the State speech Monday night brought details, and it’s clear he wants to use the Governor’s Office to get tough on crime.

“As a lifetime crime fighter, I can say there is arguably nothing more important to the 3.2 million Nevadans in our state than public safety,” Gov. Lombardo said.

To that end, he wants to rework laws that went into place when the 2019 Legislature passed AB 236. Lombardo didn’t oppose the legislation “in the spirit of compromise,” but now wants to rewrite some of portions that he says actually made things worse.

“To correct these problem areas, I will be introducing legislation that makes it harder –- not easier -– to commit a crime in the state of Nevada,” Lombardo said Monday. Among the priorities, as described by the governor:

  • Holding career criminals accountable by strengthening the habitual enhancement for those offenders who repeatedly victimize the community
  • Strengthening the definition of domestic battery by strangulation
  • Protecting businesses by lowering the felony theft threshold
  • Empowering judges and probation officers to impose tougher sanctions for parole violations
  • Disallowing diversion for crimes against children and the elderly
  • Strengthening drug laws by reducing weights for possession and trafficking, while increasing penalties;
  • Fighting the fentanyl epidemic…. Fentanyl possession in any amount should be a category B felony

Lombardo said these changes would have an immediate effect on reducing crime, along with helping “ensure the effectiveness of our public safety and criminal justice systems.”

Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager (D-Las Vegas) said, “Democrats agree that having safe neighborhoods and communities to call home is a right. For home to mean Nevada, we must be safe and protected. So let us agree to provide law enforcement with the resources they need to do their jobs in an increasingly complex world.”

But he criticized Lombardo for not offering a plan to address “the devastating impact of gun violence in our communities,” adding, “Legislative Democrats will continue to pursue common sense solutions that save lives.”

Comments / 9

Las Vegas Widow
3d ago

Sure hope he's able to put these proposals into action. It would make some difference. Maybe he'll be a better governor than he was a sheriff...cause he sucked as a "crime fighting sheriff".

Reply
2
EB Simmons
3d ago

So, he wants to be tough on crime as the Governor, but… he wasn’t tough on crime as the sheriff???

Reply
6
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Nevada Independent

Democrats take aim at Lombardo on election laws, school choice after State of the State

In the wake of Gov. Joe Lombardo’s State of the State speech, Democrats — who still control both legislative chambers — were quick to criticize the partisan elements of the address, even as they signaled they may support some funding priorities on bipartisan grounds.  The post Democrats take aim at Lombardo on election laws, school choice after State of the State appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several legislative proposals championed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo during his state of the state speech Monday have already been declared dead on arrival by Democratic legislative leaders. “That’s a non-starter,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said of the governor’s desire to undo the move to universal mail ballots, which Democrats passed in the 2021 legislative […] The post Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses

The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Law of the River: How the west was watered

When Americans began populating what would become Nevada, California, and Arizona the need for clean running water was there, but it wasn't until the turn of the 20th century that people were able to convince the government to invest millions to figure out how to control and distribute Colorado River water safely and consistently.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
