kymkemp.com
Environmental Group Based in US & UK Highlights Supervisor Bohn’s Alleged Involvement in ‘Wood Pellet Export Scheme’
(This is not an independently fact checked article) At today’s January 25, 2023 Board of Directors meeting of Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was appointed as a new Director of the GSNR Board. Bohn was appointed to the GSNR board as a representative of...
krcrtv.com
42 new COVID cases and 3 hospitalizations reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — As reported by Humboldt County Public Health, three residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 within the past week. Those hospitalized were residents in their 40s, 60s and 70s. Of the 42 COVID cases reported, 23 are confirmed and 19 are considered probable. The county remains 68.7...
krcrtv.com
California Earthquake Authority looking for contractors for Brace and Bolt Program
EUREKA, Calif. — In light of multiple recent earthquakes in Humboldt County, state officials were in the area this week to spread the word about how residents can protect their homes before the next big shake. Officials from the California Earthquake Authority were in Eureka Wednesday to speak about...
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
lostcoastoutpost.com
NEED a JOB? The U.S. Postal Service Will be Holding a ‘Massive Hiring Fair’ Tomorrow in Arcata, and Here’s How to Register
Press release from the United States Postal Service:. What’s 800 miles long, blue and has 4,800 legs? It’s the U.S. Postal Service’s first-ever California, statewide job fair blitz! #USPSCoast2Careers. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees at simultaneous job fairs from 10AM to 1PM on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
krcrtv.com
Rio Dell community works to repair earthquake-damaged homes
RIO DELL, Calif. — While most of the rest of California has moved on from the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, many residents in Rio Dell and other hard-hit areas are still dealing with the aftermath. Construction workers remain hard at work in that area, repairing homes that saw damage...
krcrtv.com
Board of Supervisors approves plans for Humboldt Bay Trail South Project
EUREKA, Calif. — Big progress was made Tuesday in the Humboldt Bay Trail project, which will provide a separate trail between Eureka and Arcata, allowing people to travel between the two cities in a method other than driving. "Today, it was a big milestone where the Humboldt County Board...
krcrtv.com
8 Eureka City Schools students honored for succeeding despite difficult circumstances
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka City Schools District honored eight students last week for succeeding in their education despite difficult circumstances. Each of the district's campuses nominated a student to win the Every Student Succeeding Award. "The Every Student Succeeding Program honors students who succeed despite difficult circumstances and...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
krcrtv.com
Five members of EPD promoted to commander, sergeant
EUREKA, Calif. — Five of the Eureka Poice Department's own have been promoted. Commander Greg Hill and Commander Leonard La France. La France both have been promoted to their new rank. Cmdr. Hill was previously a Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Sergeant while Cmdr. La France was previously a Community Safety...
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CITIZEN! The City of Eureka Wants YOU to Serve on One of These Boards, Committees or Commissions
Notice is hereby given that applications will be accepted for appointments to the following city boards and commissions until filled. Art and Culture Commission (2 Vacancies) Board of Appeals (1 Vacancy) Citizen’s Oversight Board on Police Practices (2 Vacancies) Economic Development Commission (3 Vacancies) Eureka Energy Committee (1 Vacancy)
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CHALLENGE COINED: EPD Recognizes Local Do-Gooders for Extraordinary Acts of Service
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Willow Creek after meth, loaded gun discovered in car
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man on Jan. 25 after a search of his car reportedly revealed a gun and methamphetamine. According to the HCSO, deputies on patrol in Willow Creek noticed a car parked along Highway 299 just...
kymkemp.com
Warrant Suspect Refusing to Exit Vehicle Taken Into Custody
Law enforcement surrounded a wanted man in his Toyota Tundra in Eureka between 4th and 5th this afternoon about 3:15 p.m. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. Traffic, she said, was “being blocked due to the large law enforcement presence.”. By...
kymkemp.com
[Update 5 p.m.] Hit and Run Driver Stopped Near Scotia
About 4:11 p.m., a vehicle struck a tree and a sign near Hoby’s Market in Scotia. The driver fled the scene in their vehicle. Law enforcement stopped a suspect driving a damaged Honda Civic with a “missing tire at 1125 South Scotia Road. Officers requested a tow truck...
