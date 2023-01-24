ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street

By Kristen Nielsen
 3 days ago

One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday.

Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

Erie police did not release information on a possible suspect. However, they did say the incident involved two juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

