One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street
One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday.
Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
Erie police did not release information on a possible suspect. However, they did say the incident involved two juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
