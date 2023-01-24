ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

westportlocal.com

Brendan Tyler Davidson, 38, Died; Talented Musician, Former Westporter

Brendan Tyler Davidson, formerly of Westport, CT, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 13, 1984, he was the beloved son of Karen E. (Forsberg) Davidson of Norwalk and the late Grant R. Davidson of Westport. After high school, Brendan attended Lynn University and Full Sail University in Florida. He was a talented musician having taught himself to play the piano and guitar. Brendan spent his healthy years dedicated to producing music.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Police: Woman Arrested for Biting Arm Incident at Walgreens

On December 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Walgreens. Responding Officers determined that Mrs. Lindstrom had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation. During the course of this altercation, Ms. Lindstrom allegedly bit the arm of the victim causing minor injuries. A warrant was applied for and granted charging Ms. Lindstrom with the above referenced crime. She turned herself in on January 20th and was released after posting a court set $15,000 bond. She was assigned a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
WESTPORT, CT

