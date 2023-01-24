ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

I Have Risen
2d ago

Where's the outrage? The looting? The rioting? Burning of businesses? Assulting police officers? The destruction of federal buildings? Oh wait, I figured it out, it wasn't a white cop that shot them, it was another one of those shootings!! They're okay! 12,000 murdered last year!! No rioting, looting, assulting, nothing!!!

Angela Rene
2d ago

Did you know that the criminals legally purchased every gun, had it registered and obtained permits?! What CRIMINALS DON'T FOLLOW LAWS? Huh would you look at that... Gun laws ONLY hurt American citizens who follow the law.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman, 59, killed in shooting on south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 15th and Becher streets. Police said it was a shooting. A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the scene, police said. Milwaukee police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information should call them at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy, 11, shot while inside his home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring, only 3 minutes from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video

MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is in the process of swapping out service weapons that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem. FOX6 News filed an open records request for all dashboard and body camera video. MPD released some video, but would not turn it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more

MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Washington shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 15th and Washington. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Police say the victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
MILWAUKEE, WI

