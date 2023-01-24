Read full article on original website
Federal drug charges expected from seizure of 4.4 pounds of fentanyl in Dayton home
DAYTON — Federal drug charges are expected stemming from a Montgomery County task force search of a home in Dayton and the arrest of a 52-year-old man there this week. The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Tuesday.
Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
Meth lands man, 72, in prison
A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
Middletown Police release surveillance photos to try to catch bank robber
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope surveillance photos lead to the arrest of a bank robber. Police were called to the Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Witnesses said the man in the hoodie demanded cash. He got away in...
Caught on cam: Rash of thefts plague Warren County car dealerships
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland car dealer says he’s fed up after multiple cars were stolen from his lot. Loveland PD is investigating the string of thefts at Queen City Motors, where Rod Creighton is at his wit’s end. “It’s just crazy,” he said. “It shouldn’t happen.”...
Wyoming school finds ‘severe’ bruising on boy, adoptive father arrested
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing his 9-year-old son multiple times, court documents said. According to an affidavit, 67-year-old Michael Ely, who is the child’s adoptive father, left “severe” bruises on his son’s ribcage and back after striking him several times with a flooring transition strip.
Woman found not guilty for deadly 2022 Mt. Airy shooting
According to court documents, all charges against Laquieta Reese were dropped during a bench trial on Jan. 20.
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Sheriff: Inmate escapes Hamilton County Justice Center while taking out trash
Tyrone Edwards is back in custody after he allegedly escaped from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday morning.
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Police, fire department respond to 'suspicious letter' sent to business in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities were called to a Newtown business after it received a suspicious letter. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said that an employee at a package and mail business on Main Street opened a letter that had a distinct odor. The same employee reported their eyes and face were burning after handling the letter. That employee was treated by medical personnel and checked out O.K.
2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night. It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest. A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati...
Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved...
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
