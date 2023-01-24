ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. Seven people were...
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park

(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase

WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities.  The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
