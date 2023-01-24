Read full article on original website
WVNews
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
WVWC softball tabbed as favorites in MEC South Division
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia Wesleyan softball has been picked as the favorites to win the MEC South Division, the league announced on Thursday. The Bobcats tallied 63 points in the poll, the most of any team in the conference. Charleston was selected to finish second in...
WVNews
No injuries after Marion Co., West Virginia, school bus accident caused by 'hazardous roads'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nobody is hurt following a Friday morning accident involving a Marion County school bus. According to the Marion County 911 Center, a school bus was involved in an accident on Holbert Road Friday morning around 6:50 a.m., which was caused by "hazardous roads."
WVNews
Rhonda Arnold
BAYARD, W.Va. — Rhonda Lynn Arnold, 64, of Bayard, W.Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 25, 1958, in Oakland, she was a daughter of Shelby (McDonald) Duckett and the late Richard Arnold.
WVNews
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The WVGA announced Ullman's departure on Thursday.
WVNews
Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women’s soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1...
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
WVU women travel to last place TCU
After a much-needed week off to heal some bumps and bruises, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3) hits the road for a rematch with TCU (6-13, 0-8) on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is set for 2 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena.
WVNews
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVNews
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC\Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia's men's hoop team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are o.k. in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there's no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins' team needs to get.
WVNews
Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on Jan. 19.
WVNews
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Harrison County Elks pizza night, 6-9 p.m., Elks building, W.Va. 58 between Anmoore and Stonewood. $10.99 for all-you can eat pizza, salad, dessert & beverages. Children under 12 free. Two giveaways. Donna, 304-677-0024.
WVNews
Milly Lucas
KITZMILLER — Milly Lucas, 79, of Kitzmiller, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2023. Born on June 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable (Paugh) Greaser.
