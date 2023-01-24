ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
Man charged in deadly shooting near Atlanta hair salon

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. A man has been charged in the shooting death of a man outside an Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening. Phillip M. Thomas was charged Thursday after Atlanta police were called to 205 Moreland Avenue SE, which is by In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon, across from a Valero gas station and not far from Walker Park.
Atlanta apartment complex waives pet fees to help DeKalb County shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services. Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.
Fire damages family worship center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
Fire breaks out at abandoned church in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an abandoned church just before 2 a.m. in East Point, Atlanta Thursday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to a blaze off Springdale Road SW. When they arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church. Crews managed to get the...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
Here's where Nike is building its new Atlanta innovation center

ATLANTA — Global footwear giant Nike Inc. is building out its technology innovation center in West Midtown, a part of Atlanta near Georgia Tech teeming with new commercial investment. The Fortune 100 company (NYSE: NKE) filed commercial alteration permits filed with the city this week for the Star Metals...
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
8 Atlanta restaurants named James Beard award semifinalists

ATLANTA — The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Ten Georgia restaurants and chefs, including eight in metro Atlanta, are among the honorees, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Beard awards are among the highest honors for the United States...
