Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Shares Her Thoughts On The Rise Of Skywalker's Rey And Palpatine Twist
A little over three years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s release, Daisy Ridley gave her take on the movie’s big Rey and Palpatine twist.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
Inside the Magic
Popular Actor Not Returning For ‘Ahsoka’ Series
When Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) came out in theaters, a few things were made clear to Star Wars fans about the franchise’s future. One big thing was that Disney’s Lucasfilm would not be following in the footsteps of the original Star Wars Expanded Universe. There would be no Jacen, Jaina, or Anakin Solo, no Mara Jade for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and likely no other substantial plot points, but, as the old adage goes, never say never!
Inside the Magic
Sequel Trilogy Actor Addresses Return to ‘Star Wars’
Are audiences prepared to delve back into the Sequel era of Star Wars?. One of the best things that have come from Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has been the simple fact that Star Wars as a franchise has, and will continue. Since then, audiences have had five feature-length films, around a dozen different shows and series, and more are on the way! Despite mixed reactions from the fandom, there has at least been a steady stream of content.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 sets a bigger record for Zoe Saldana than James Cameron
Pandora is on a winning streak as the Avatar 2 cast and crew celebrate breaking some box-office records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $2.024 billion at the worldwide box office. While this financial success is an immense achievement for the science fiction movie‘s director, James Cameron, the film’s earnings actually mark a bigger milestone for its star – Zoe Saldana.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
fanthatracks.com
Daisy Ridley on her Star Wars future: “I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment”
She says it with the cheekiest grin on her face, but maybe the door just opened a nudge on the future of the Sequel Trilogy storylines continuing onscreen as speaking at the Sundance film festival, Daisy Ridley made it clear that a return to the role of Rey Skywalker isn’t out of the question. After looking back at a key scene with Harrison Ford on the set of The Force Awakens, Daisy was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the galaxy far, far away.
thedigitalfix.com
Emilia Clarke doesn’t want to do more Star Wars movies or TV series
Being part of the Star Wars cast is generally a pretty sweet gig you’d imagine many actors would happily return to. You make the biggest science fiction movies on the planet, and there’s a chance you’ll get to sit in the actual Millennium Falcon, where’s the downside?
wegotthiscovered.com
Some fans think ‘Star Wars’ reuniting its favorite father/son duo makes ‘The Mandalorian’ less exciting
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian season two finale. If we get too bold with our hot takes, the house of mouse will probably put a bounty out on our heads — so let’s be direct. Here goes nothing (deep breah): Grogu and Mando should never have been reunited as soon as they were. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Is Under Fire for His Twitter — Inside the Controversy
Since the dawn of the internet, celebrities have been posting everything from their personal photos to their worst opinions. Some of these viral celebrity moments have resulted in laughter (who can forget Carrie Fisher's viral nod to Princess Leia's Star Wars plea?), while others have resulted in call-outs for bigoted behavior.
thedigitalfix.com
General Grievous was almost turned into another Star Wars character
General Grievous was one of the best Star Wars characters in the prequels. He’s an evil, multi-armed Sith robot, what’s not to love? He very neally became someone else in the Star Wars movies, until George Lucas thought better of the idea. Henry Gilroy, who who’s written for...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets exciting production update
Huge news has emerged from the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew team after the series spent months in production. The team has announced that production for the upcoming Star Wars series has finished shooting and is now ready for post-production. Skeleton Crew‘s second-unit coordinator, George Cottle posted a video on Instagram...
A.V. Club
Titans and Doom Patrol both ending on HBO Max with their next batch of episodes
HBO Max might be done cancelling shows en masse as part of complicated tax shenanigans, but that doesn’t mean it’s, you know, done canceling shows. Specifically, the streamer announced today that the next half-seasons of its two live-action superhero shows, Titans and Doom Patrol, will now be each show’s last, with both series wrapping up with the ends of their fourth seasons.
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”
A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: DCU fans pre-emptively condemn James Gunn for ruining ‘The Batman’ and the director demolishes those ‘Superman’ casting rumors
New DCU boss James Gunn finds himself in hot water after dismantling much of the SnyderVerse and other supposed plans to resurrect Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, not to mention Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 — though admittedly, he didn’t have much to do with that beyond what damage the director had already caused the franchise with 1984. Still, all of us are probably wondering the same thing about Gunn these days: How far is he willing to push his luck when it comes to acclaimed flicks like The Batman? Well, it looks like we’re going to learn the answer to that question soon enough.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
