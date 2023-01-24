ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households

More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
