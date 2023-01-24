Jan. 26—Anniston police investigators now believe the disappearance of DeAngelo Allen to be "involuntary with multiple people involved." Allen, 31, was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told the APD...

ANNISTON, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO