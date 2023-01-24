Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Anniston man's disappearance now believed to be 'involuntary'
Jan. 26—Anniston police investigators now believe the disappearance of DeAngelo Allen to be "involuntary with multiple people involved." Allen, 31, was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told the APD...
YAHOO!
5 teens arrested after early morning car break-ins in hospital parking lot
A total of 16 cars were broken into early Thursday morning by five teenagers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Dunwoody police officers arrived at an active car break-in in the parking lot of Peachford Hospital. Once police arrived, the teens ran away. The teens were found climbing the fence...
Comments / 0