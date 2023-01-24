Read full article on original website
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program
Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to a report released on Wednesday by the American Lung Association (ALA), Mississippi is listed as one of the states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The state earned all failing grades on the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State...
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
Financial professional Gregory Ricks helps us get ready for tax season
Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire. The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again.
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
Could the Mississippi Opal become the state’s first official gemstone?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two decades after it was first discovered in Mississippi, a push is underway to make opal the state’s official gemstone. In December, the State Board of Registered Professional Geologists signed off on a resolution asking the legislature to make the Mississippi Opal the official gemstone of the state.
MDA: Speed, risk and money all keys to statewide economic development
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - So you’re an economic development person, and you want to see all the green space in a local industrial park full of companies with lots of jobs and revenue coming in. Bill Cork with the Mississippi Development Authority says there are three factors that can...
Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment
Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
Mississippi Senate offers proposals designed to curb crime
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You want to feel safe where you live. The people you’ve elected to serve at the State Capitol are now offering up solutions they think will equal safer communities. ”I think about living in this area and being afraid of being carjacked all the time...
Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious
The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
