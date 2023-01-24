ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

Catalytic converter theft stopped by West Sacramento officer, police says

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — A West Sacramento officer stopped someone from stealing a catalytic converter on Sunday morning, police said.

The officer was on patrol when he reportedly saw a “suspicious subject” underneath a car. When he got closer, the officer said he heard a saw being used and noticed the person trying to cut off the catalytic converter.

Police said the officer stopped the person and began questioning them. Initially, the person allegedly said they were working on their car. However, police said they later admitted to lying and that they were trying to steal the car piece.

Their car was searched, and police said three more catalytic converters were found. The person was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail.

