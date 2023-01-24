Read full article on original website
WVNews
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
WVNews
No injuries after Marion Co., West Virginia, school bus accident caused by 'hazardous roads'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nobody is hurt following a Friday morning accident involving a Marion County school bus. According to the Marion County 911 Center, a school bus was involved in an accident on Holbert Road Friday morning around 6:50 a.m., which was caused by "hazardous roads."
WVNews
Holly Ball Silent Auction raises funds for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bidding has begun and will be open through 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a silent auction to benefit the Holly Ball. All proceeds from the silent auction and the Holly Ball benefit WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
WVNews
West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The WVGA announced Ullman's departure on Thursday.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Harrison County Elks pizza night, 6-9 p.m., Elks building, W.Va. 58 between Anmoore and Stonewood. $10.99 for all-you can eat pizza, salad, dessert & beverages. Children under 12 free. Two giveaways. Donna, 304-677-0024.
WVNews
South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
WVNews
East Fairmont efficient in impressive 30-point win over Lewis County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fueled by an all-around effort on both sides of the floor, the East Fairmont Bees improved to 12-1 on the season Thursday with a 75-45 win over the Lewis County Minutemen in Big 10 Conference action. Offensively, the Bees shot 30 of 69 in...
WVNews
Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1 mark...
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
Preston girls fall to Philip Barbour
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights had chances, but they just couldn’t close the gap as the Philip Barbour Colts left Kingwood with a 51-40 victory in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball action. The Knights were just 17 of 54 from the field (31.6 percent), including...
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
WVNews
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
