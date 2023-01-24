ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Harrison County Elks pizza night, 6-9 p.m., Elks building, W.Va. 58 between Anmoore and Stonewood. $10.99 for all-you can eat pizza, salad, dessert & beverages. Children under 12 free. Two giveaways. Donna, 304-677-0024.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison dominant in home return against Gilmer County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — How good were the South Harrison Hawks in the first half against the Gilmer County Titans?. Try one turnover allowed, 20 turnovers forced, a 21-0 run, a 10-0 run (and two 6-0 runs for good measure), a 34-point first quarter and a 52-11 lead at the break.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Richard Owens resigns as head women's soccer coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Richard Owens has resigned as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer program, the WVWC athletic department announced on Thursday. Owens resigns on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the Bobcats recorded a 6-11-1 overall record, including a 6-9-1 mark...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Preston girls fall to Philip Barbour

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights had chances, but they just couldn’t close the gap as the Philip Barbour Colts left Kingwood with a 51-40 victory in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball action. The Knights were just 17 of 54 from the field (31.6 percent), including...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23

West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV

