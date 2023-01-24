Drake halted gig after ‘over-hyped’ fan plunged from balcony ‘into bunch of New York Giants players’

Andy Cohen publicly apologized to Larsa Pippen for “screaming” at her while taping the Season 5 “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” Cohen, 54, said in an Instagram Story while taking a break from filming on Thursday. Pippen, 48, then quickly chimed in and bluntly asked Cohen if he’s “going to apologize?” “I’m sorry, Larsa,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host responded, to which she seemingly accepted as he nodded back to her. Cohen – who’s hosted a plethora of intense “Real Housewives” reunions – emphasized that he does not...

