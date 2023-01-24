Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
Kamya Jenkins, Elle Osevala power Bishop McDevitt girls hoops in rout against Williamsport
Bishop McDevitt coasted to a convincing 54-27 nonconference victory against Williamsport Thursday. The duo of Kamya Jenkins and Elle Osevala combined for 19 points to spark the Crusaders. Jenkins led all players with 10 points, while Osevala chipped in 9 points. Alexandria Chilson and Mia Nieto each netted 6 points...
Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts
Central Dauphin’s wrestlers went into their longtime rival’s gym Thursday night and made an emphatic statement days before the District 3 Team Championships are set to begin. The Rams won nine of 13 bouts, including five by fall, to beat Cumberland Valley 43-16, lock up the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, and likely the No. 1 seed for next week’s district championships.
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls to tightly-contested win against Northumberland Christian
Christian School of York (15-2) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a 31-28 victory over defending PIAA Class A Champion Northumberland Christian Thursday. The Defenders led 21-11 by the end of the third quarter and withstood a feverish comeback bid by Northumberland Christian to hold on for the win. Rylie...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 27, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley swimmers cruise past Trinity, Cedar Cliff in tri-meet
Cumberland Valley turned in an impressive performance Thursday in a tri-meet against Trinity and Cedar Cliff. The Eagle girls captured 218 points, while Cedar Cliff tallied 58 and Trinity posted 29. The Eagle boys scored 184 followed by Trinity with 82 and Cedar Cliff with 35. Katie Chang paced the...
Pool records fall as Boiling Springs boys and girls swimmers sweep Big Spring; boys clinch MPC Colonial title
NEWVILLE – The Boiling Springs boys and girls swimming teams served noticed Thursday afternoon that they’re both big forces to be reckoned with the postseason now looming large. The Bubbler boys, behind a pool record performance from Braeden Mowe in the 100 butterfly, defeated Big Spring, 116-65, in...
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Wrestling Roundup: Thursday’s Mid-Penn Conference dual meet box scores
106: Mason Sanderson (SCAH) over (MCH) (For.); 113: Nicholas Berrena (SCAH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Fall 3:36); 120: Hunter Johnson (MCH) over Johnathan Coates (SCAH) (Fall 1:58); 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Thomas Hill (SCAH) (Fall 2:47); 132: Hayden Cunningham (SCAH) over Blake Aumiller (MCH) (Fall 2:28); 138: Colby Seiler (MCH) over Eric Weaver (SCAH) (Dec 6-4); 145: Pierson Manville (SCAH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Fall 1:20); 152: Asher Cunningham (SCAH) over Jacob Cunningham (MCH) (Fall 2:52); 160: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Rudy Skucek (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 172: Carter Weaverling (SCAH) over Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) (UTB 3-2); 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Adam Bell (SCAH) (Fall 0:53); 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Taylor Sunday (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 285: Nicholas Pavlechko (SCAH) over Peyton Kearns (MCH) (Fall 0:56).
From uncertainty to Ivy League: Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino took the long road to becoming a Division 1 wrestler
At the most grueling part of his recovery from major knee surgery in 2021, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino couldn’t walk, let alone consider wrestling. He was kept off the mat from the summer through the first month of his junior season, which was already well ahead of the 12-month timeline doctors gave him, and forced to work himself into true wrestling shape, on the fly, while still trying to compete.
State College’s Finn Furmanek claims his first college offer
Finn Furmanek was one of the best players in the Mid-Penn last season. And now the State College senior has an opportunity to show for it. Furmanek told PennLive that Lehigh offered him a chance to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Who’s No. 1? Penn State to defend that top ranking against No. 2 Iowa Friday night at Jordan Center
Considering the individual rankings and past performances, various tournament power index ratings list Penn State as a solid — almost heavy — favorite to win its second straight NCAA wrestling team championship this season and 10th in last 12 tournaments contested. But dual meets that feature head-to-head showdowns...
2024 Penn State recruiting targets to watch with final junior day approaching
Penn State is set to host its third and final junior day of the winter. On Saturday, another dozen or so 2024 prospects will be on campus touring the Lasch Building, chatting with coaches and seeing what life will be like if they pick Penn State. James Franklin and his...
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the 2023 wideout room and KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s upside
Taylor Stubblefield is out as Penn State’s wideouts coach, Marques Hagans is in. The Nittany Lions are replacing starting wideouts Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley.
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cavaliers vs. Thunder
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new players in Ohio looking for the best way to bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder can...
Is the Penn State-Iowa wrestling match available on TV and live stream?
Penn State plays host to another huge dual at the Bryce Jordan Center with Iowa set to come to town in a big-time showdown between rivals. The dual pits the No. 1 team in the nation against No. 2 in front of what’s expected to be a big, raucous crowd in Happy Valley.
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash
Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
bet365 Ohio bonus code dials up Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any sporting event this month can receive a Bet $1, Get $200...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0