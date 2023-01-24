At the most grueling part of his recovery from major knee surgery in 2021, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino couldn’t walk, let alone consider wrestling. He was kept off the mat from the summer through the first month of his junior season, which was already well ahead of the 12-month timeline doctors gave him, and forced to work himself into true wrestling shape, on the fly, while still trying to compete.

