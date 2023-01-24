LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO