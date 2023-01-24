Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak
Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 26, 2023: Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson boys set for rematch
When the first half of WPIAL boys basketball section play ended last week, there was a three-way tie for the top spot in Section 1-5A. Two of those three teams go head to head to highlight a busy Fray-day of district boys section hoops. The first game between Peters Township...
Sharpened by tough early schedule, Kiski Area boys heating up
Kiski Area boys basketball coach Corey Smith senses that everything is coming together. Not just because the team is on a four-game winning streak. It’s more about how the Cavaliers are winning. Smith called it “buy-in” to committing to winning as a group. “They see my energy...
Burrell wrestlers handle Greensburg Salem to win 20th straight section title
It was a mere formality Wednesday night for No. 2 Burrell to secure its 20th consecutive WPIAL section wrestling title. On their home mat, the Bucs took advantage of five Greensburg Salem forfeits and claimed all but two matches in a 57-6 rout of the outmanned Golden Lions to win the Section 6-2A championship and head to the Class 2A team finals with some momentum.
High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash
Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
Kiski Area, Burrell swimmers, divers excited to leave mark at WCCA meet
Ten records fell at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships at Derry. Swimmers and divers from 14 county schools hope to produce records and reach the medals podium as they gather Friday and Saturday at Derry for the late-January tradition that sets the stage for WPIAL championship meets just a month away.
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase
Seton Hill will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
New blood in backcourt makes impact for Jeannette boys
Jeannette knew it would have length and experience with seniors Shane Mickens and Jalen Bass along with sophomore Lonnie Greene returning for basketball season. Mickens and Bass are 6-foot-3, and Greene stands 6-4. The trio often plays big. They’re moth-to-a-light rebounders and long-armed defenders. Junior guard Isaiah Mallich also...
High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2023: No. 1 Waynesburg clinches section title
Mac Church (145) won by fall to give the Raiders the lead for good as No. 1 Waynesburg clinched the Section 5-3A wrestling title with a 39-27 victory over No. 7 Trinity on Wednesday night. Rocco Welsh (172) and Brody Evans (189) won major decisions and Eli Makel (215) picked...
High school wrestling notebook: Norwin on the rise
The future looks bright for the Norwin wrestling program. What third-year coach Kyle Martin has done is amazing. The Knights headed into Wednesday’s match at 14-1 and looking to clinch the top spot in Section 3 (3A). Norwin clinched at least a tie for its first section title in school history with a victory at Franklin Regional.
City League QB among 5 finalists for Willie Thrower Award for 1st time
Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, who led the Bulldogs on a historic run to the state football finals, was announced Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Willie Thrower Award. Morsillo is the first City League player selected as a finalist in the three-year history of the award, which recognizes...
Latrobe, Southmoreland, Belle Vernon girls take different paths with star players out
When Latrobe found out standout center Emma Blair was done for the season with a knee injury just three games into the 2022-23 schedule, the first reaction was panic. Cold sweats and worry. Oh no, the sky is falling. But after some time passed, and reflection and practice reps with...
Pitt Take 5: Miami game starts 10-game stretch that will define Panthers' season
Pitt embarks on a crucial 10-game stretch Saturday when it attempts to rise above third place in the ACC with a game against No. 20 Miami at Petersen Events Center. Both teams are 7-3 in the conference. A victory probably adds another brick to Pitt’s status as an NCAA Tournament...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peckich hired as Bethel Park football coach
Bethel Park approved the hire of Philip Peckich, 31, as varsity football coach at its regular school board meeting held Jan. 24. He will received a stipend of $10,777 per year, which would supplement his income as a financier. Peckich was promoted from offensive coordinator, where he served as an...
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
Joe Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech, 76-61, on Wednesday night, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points...
duqsm.com
Duquesne caught a bug: Duquesne restoring trust with students after pests are found in Union kitchen
Following a week-long closure, Incline dining services are up-and-running again. A message from the FoodU app notified students immediately on Tuesday that their campus dining options would change that same day. “The Incline will be closed today at 2 pm until further notice. Please visit the Cinco location from 5...
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
wtae.com
Winter weather leads to more than 150 school closings and delays in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Expected snow on Wednesday morning led to more than 150 school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area. Many schools, including the Penn Hills School District, have opted for flexible instruction days. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
