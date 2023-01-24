Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO