ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

New faces helping Bridgeport to find its form

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ3rV_0kOv0Sdr00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – We are officially one month and one day away from the tipoff of postseason play for boys’ basketball teams around West Virginia.

The old cliche goes that you want to be playing your best basketball when sectionals come around and with 31 days until then, the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team seems to have found its form.

Coming off of back-to-back 15-plus point losses to Wheeling Park and Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport came out of the Christmas holiday with work to do and improvements to make.

Now, the Indians haven’t lost in over a month. A win last Thursday night over Philip Barbour made it eight straight for Bridgeport and the formula has been as simple as getting players a little “on-the-job” experience.

“We’re getting more confident. I think what we said at the beginning, the only guy we have from last year that has any varsity experience is Anthony (Spatafore) and he obviously has a ton of it, but outside of that, you’re breaking in a whole new crop of guys, and it took them a while,” head coach Dave Marshall said.

With quite a bit of momentum, the Indians head into a difficult stretch of the schedule, facing two teams fighting for position near the top of the Big Ten in East Fairmont and Elkins to close January before three straight games against AAAA opponents, including #1 Morgantown, to start February.

Bridgeport’s focus isn’t even on one game at a time at this point. It’s a little more granular than that.

“One step at a time, I don’t even want to say one game at a time, we really try to focus on one possession at a time. If we can get them to stay in that mindset, not take anybody to lightly or give them too much reverence, and some of these teams we’re playing deserve a lot of reverence on the basketball court, but we’ve got to take everybody as the next possession and the next opponent and take it from there,” Marshall said.

Bridgeport puts its eight-game winning streak on the line Tuesday night with a visit to East Fairmont. The Bees sit just one game ahead of the Indians in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Burnside signs with Glenville State track and field

WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County three-sport star Adam Burnside made his college decision official, and he will be joining the Glenville State track and field team as a thrower. Burnside found a perfect fit that’s not far from home and will allow him to keep competing at the next level. “It just made […]
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown battles but falls to Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and Wheeling Park are two of the most recently successful girls’ basketball programs in West Virginia. The #1-ranked Patriots came flying out of the gate and despite the best efforts of the #3 Mohigans, pulled out a 59-48 win on Tuesday night. Leading 8-6 after a slow first quarter, Wheeling […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Mia Henkins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With perhaps the biggest shot of her career, Morgantown’s Mia Henkins is the Harry Green Athlete of the Week. Playing the rival University Hawks in a top ten matchup for the second time in less than a week, Henkins proved to be the hero, knocking down two game-tying three-pointers in the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Freels, Toland lead North Marion past Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – North Marion needed a win over Bridgeport on Monday to stay undefeated in Big 10 Conference play. While the Indians put a valiant fight in their effort to move into first place in the league, Emma Freels and Olivia Toland combined for 44 points to lead the Huskies to a 60-44 […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU women’s hoops at TCU: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its trek through the Big 12 on Saturday when the Mountaineers return to the road to face TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. West Virginia at TCU game information WVU at TCU matchup preview West Virginia catapulted itself into the Big 12 regular […]
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?

West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer Commits to Play For Dana Holgorsen

West Virginia Tight End Mike O’Laughlin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2022 season. After having another year cut short by injury, the Illinois native felt that it was in his best interest to move on. O’Laughlin, who caught 37 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy