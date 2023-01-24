New faces helping Bridgeport to find its form

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – We are officially one month and one day away from the tipoff of postseason play for boys’ basketball teams around West Virginia.

The old cliche goes that you want to be playing your best basketball when sectionals come around and with 31 days until then, the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team seems to have found its form.

Coming off of back-to-back 15-plus point losses to Wheeling Park and Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport came out of the Christmas holiday with work to do and improvements to make.

Now, the Indians haven’t lost in over a month. A win last Thursday night over Philip Barbour made it eight straight for Bridgeport and the formula has been as simple as getting players a little “on-the-job” experience.

“We’re getting more confident. I think what we said at the beginning, the only guy we have from last year that has any varsity experience is Anthony (Spatafore) and he obviously has a ton of it, but outside of that, you’re breaking in a whole new crop of guys, and it took them a while,” head coach Dave Marshall said.

With quite a bit of momentum, the Indians head into a difficult stretch of the schedule, facing two teams fighting for position near the top of the Big Ten in East Fairmont and Elkins to close January before three straight games against AAAA opponents, including #1 Morgantown, to start February.

Bridgeport’s focus isn’t even on one game at a time at this point. It’s a little more granular than that.

“One step at a time, I don’t even want to say one game at a time, we really try to focus on one possession at a time. If we can get them to stay in that mindset, not take anybody to lightly or give them too much reverence, and some of these teams we’re playing deserve a lot of reverence on the basketball court, but we’ve got to take everybody as the next possession and the next opponent and take it from there,” Marshall said.

Bridgeport puts its eight-game winning streak on the line Tuesday night with a visit to East Fairmont. The Bees sit just one game ahead of the Indians in the Big Ten Conference standings.

