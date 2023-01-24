There is something initially arresting about My Animal, the feature debut from director Jacqueline Castel and writer Jae Matthews, that feels like it could have all the makings to be a sleeper hit at a festival like Sundance. After all, weaving a supernatural tale into a story that contains more personal reflections have made films that premiered there in the past into real standouts. Further working in its favor is that it has a compelling leading duo in Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg, who have a real chemistry with each other that infuses even the simplest of scenes with a real spark. That they are in a story about love, hockey, and, yes, werewolves, sounds like it could be something really special. There may be those that end up discovering this film and get wrapped up in the cold corner of the nondescript Canadian town where it is set. Alas, for every moment where it seems to find an edge like the skaters we see zooming around the ice, there are too many others where it begins to stumble and fall.

