Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Pat Riley has a surprising choice for the greatest player in the history of the NBA -“I always said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player”
Riley didn't select either of the two most popular choices in Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar instead
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
"I've Never Seen Him Like This", NBA Fans React To LeBron James Looking Exhausted On The Bench Against The Clippers
A picture of LeBron James looking exhausted and disappointed on the bench has made fans feel sympathetic for the 4-time champion.
sportszion.com
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman
An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 1