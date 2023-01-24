ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
