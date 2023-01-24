Read full article on original website
News 12
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
A Brooklyn mom of three is still reflecting on the traumatic experience when an Uber driver attacked her while she was on her way to pick up her kids from school. "This man picked me up like a rag doll and punched me, continually punched me," said Afrii, mother of three. "He had his hand in my mouth trying to pull my lip over my face."
Vigil held to honor Bridgeport homicide victims of 2022
The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport hosted a vigil to honor Bridgeport homicide victims and their families at McLevy Green Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Suspect wanted for package theft in Massapequa Park
Authorities say just after a FedEx driver dropped off a package containing two iPhones at the victim’s house on Grant Street, a man walked to the front port and took it.
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says responding police reported that Pablo Colector failed a field sobriety test and allegedly smelled of alcohol, but that tests taken at the scene turned up negative for drugs and alcohol.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Gunpoint car robbery suspect on the loose in the Bronx
A suspect connected to a gunpoint car robbery in the Bronx is still at large, police say.
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested
A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Justice was served for a New Haven mother of two children on Thursday. Rashod Newton will now face 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita. "He killed her long before he pulled the...
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Records show Jersey City man charged in wife's death has criminal background
Lucas Cooper was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Plans are now being made to extradite him to New Jersey.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
Prosecutor: Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Secaucus
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a 49-year-old woman critically injured in Secaucus.
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police in North Jersey investigate string of robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens
The 7-Eleven on Route 4 in Elmwood Park was the latest location to be hit. It happened Wednesday night.
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching woman on bus in Brooklyn
Police say a man is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman who was getting on a bus near Kings Highway and Avenue 8 in Brooklyn.
