Saxonburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash

Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area, Burrell swimmers, divers excited to leave mark at WCCA meet

Ten records fell at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming championships at Derry. Swimmers and divers from 14 county schools hope to produce records and reach the medals podium as they gather Friday and Saturday at Derry for the late-January tradition that sets the stage for WPIAL championship meets just a month away.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpened by tough early schedule, Kiski Area boys heating up

Kiski Area boys basketball coach Corey Smith senses that everything is coming together. Not just because the team is on a four-game winning streak. It’s more about how the Cavaliers are winning. Smith called it “buy-in” to committing to winning as a group. “They see my energy...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase

Seton Hill will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge girls look forward to rematch with Shady Side Academy

Sydney McCray feels that the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team didn’t show its best in the first meeting with highly ranked Shady Side Academy on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs won 66-34 in the matchup of the top two teams in the Section 3-3A standings. McCray, a senior guard, said the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak

Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell wrestlers handle Greensburg Salem to win 20th straight section title

It was a mere formality Wednesday night for No. 2 Burrell to secure its 20th consecutive WPIAL section wrestling title. On their home mat, the Bucs took advantage of five Greensburg Salem forfeits and claimed all but two matches in a 57-6 rout of the outmanned Golden Lions to win the Section 6-2A championship and head to the Class 2A team finals with some momentum.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New blood in backcourt makes impact for Jeannette boys

Jeannette knew it would have length and experience with seniors Shane Mickens and Jalen Bass along with sophomore Lonnie Greene returning for basketball season. Mickens and Bass are 6-foot-3, and Greene stands 6-4. The trio often plays big. They’re moth-to-a-light rebounders and long-armed defenders. Junior guard Isaiah Mallich also...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school wrestling notebook: Norwin on the rise

The future looks bright for the Norwin wrestling program. What third-year coach Kyle Martin has done is amazing. The Knights headed into Wednesday’s match at 14-1 and looking to clinch the top spot in Section 3 (3A). Norwin clinched at least a tie for its first section title in school history with a victory at Franklin Regional.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Maulers to play home games in Canton, Ohio, for 2023 USFL season

The Pittsburgh Maulers aren’t returning home just yet, but they will play their games at a destination much closer than their venue last season. The Maulers will play games at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the 2023 season, the USFL announced Wednesday. Last year, in the spring...
CANTON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 26, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Food drive planned Saturday in Lower Burrell. The annual Fallen...
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PENN HILLS, PA

