Semmes, AL

RD
3d ago

The people of Semmes Alabama don't want your annexation. We should be allowed to vote it. This is our city not Mobiles. Keep your annexation!!!

WKRG News 5

Semmes hosting public annexation meeting Feb. 9 at City Hall

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. to talk about the City of Mobile’s plans for annexation, according to a Facebook post. The meeting will be held at Semmes City Hall 1 Main Street. “Help us take a stand,” reads the post. […]
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

March for Life in downtown Mobile January 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 2023 March for Life Mobile will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. The RALLY begins at 9:45 am with live praise and worship music, dynamic pro-life speakers, and prayers for the unborn. The MARCH begins at 10:30 am along designated streets in downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

COVID-19 money fuels affordable housing boom in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fueled by a massive surge in COVID-19 relief funds, the city is kicking off a multimillion-dollar affordable housing binge that will last several years. It is one part, along with territorial expansion from annexation, of a plan to reverse Mobile’s sliding population. “We can’t just...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Youth trainer asks Mobile to fix up Heroes Park

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — For Derick Payne, Heroes Park on Old Military Road feels more like a forgotten park. The youth coach says the fields aren't safe for young athletes to play or practice on. "If you bring your kid out to train, you wouldn't want him come back...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

New Africatown Experience gives graduates 4-month training session

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wed., Jan. 25, a graduation ceremony took place for five new experience-giver businesses planning to start tours in Africatown. Over the last four months Visit Mobile, in collaboration with Michelle Browder of More Than Tours, Montgomery, AL, has been working with individuals from the Africatown community on training to become storytellers. The desire of these storytellers is to turn their authentic stories into tours and experiences in order to create their own small businesses around them.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: SSG Walter Eugene Daniels

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SSG Walter Eugene Daniels who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
BAY MINETTE, AL
AL.com

Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown

As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Order of Athena Krewe coming together to build floats only weeks before Fat Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — In just 4 weeks, the ladies of the Order of Athena will show off their floats for Fat Tuesday. The all-female crew kicks off the Fat Tuesday festivities every year with their intricate float designs, but they ran into some trouble this year. They say the float maker they hired ran out on them. They say they were left with nothing but a bunch of half-finished floats. They only had 7 weeks to get all 8 of their floats done, but they tell me this struggle has made their sisterhood even stronger.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Austal USA holding job fair Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Austal Way, according to a release from the company. You must bring your resume and ID. All attendees will be entered to win a $500 gift card. Last week, WKRG News 5 Anchor […]
MOBILE, AL

