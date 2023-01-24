ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

'Bluey' live on stage is coming to Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey," on Disney Junior. The show also has a theatrical adaptation, "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Places to visit in Elizabethtown, KY. Elizabethtown is a small town full of fun things to do. It’s a great place to take your family or friends for a vacation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or a campground, there are plenty of attractions to enjoy. Elizabethtown, Kentucky,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

