FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo's 'Wild Lights' returning for 2023 with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets for the Louisville Zoo's massive lantern festival go on sale next week. The Louisville Zoo's "Wild Lights: Around the World" will be back in action on March 10 and run until May 21. Zoo officials say that this year's festival will feature an almost entirely...
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow back at KY Expo Center with more inventory, activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Although it's still cold outside, now is the time to start planning your summer outdoor activities. The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is giving you a head start. It's underway now at the Kentucky Expo Center. Attendees can browse, board, order and purchase from among the...
WLKY.com
'Bluey' live on stage is coming to Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey," on Disney Junior. The show also has a theatrical adaptation, "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,"...
WLKY.com
Louisville contractors, companies vying for bids to help build new hospital in west Louisville
WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Contractors and construction companies are learning more about the process of building a new hospital in west Louisville. Eddie Dunn has spent the past 20-plus years building up his company, Destiny Communications. "When I think I've seen every scenario, I have not, but we just...
WLKY.com
Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
Centre Daily
Kentucky distiller Michter’s releasing its most expensive rare whiskey ever
Kentucky’s Michter’s Distillery is releasing its most expensive whiskey yet. It’s the 2022 Edition of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash that will begin shipping in February for a suggested retail price of $6,000 a bottle. Louisville-based Michter’s was recently named the World’s Most Admired American Whiskey in...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers 'subdued beauty' during its offseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down I-71 towards the city, near the impound lot and on top of the old city dump, beauty springs from the discarded. The talented Waterfront Botanical Garden team, tasked with growing from trash, works year-round to ensure our community always has a fresh perspective. Jamie...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Places to visit in Elizabethtown, KY. Elizabethtown is a small town full of fun things to do. It’s a great place to take your family or friends for a vacation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or a campground, there are plenty of attractions to enjoy. Elizabethtown, Kentucky,...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
