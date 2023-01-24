ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather preparations underway in Green Country

By 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team
 3 days ago
Much of northeast Oklahoma in the path of Tuesday's winter weather and many local and state agencies are hoping for the best but telling people to prepare for the worst.

WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier talks about snow chances:

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the City of Tulsa and Bixby ahead of the storm. Carson Colvin with City of Tulsa says they are keeping an eye on the timeline of this weather event.

“That transition time between rain and snow and of course the temperatures that’s going to regulate a lot what actually stays on the ground. Often times it accumulates on the bridges and overpasses and the grassy surfaces first,” Colvin told 2 News on Monday.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first because there’s no ground underneath which means the entire structure can be surrounded by cold air. If you do drive on these in the weather to come then slow down before reaching the bridge, changing speed on ice is dangerous.

Colvin says those spots will be where their crews address first since they can cause major issues if not treated.

“If you’re going to be out tomorrow (Tues.) morning, just know that’s something you’re going to have to prepare for potentially on your drive home," he said. "So if you do see our guys out whether that’s guys in big trucks, applying salt, or whatever they may be doing, tomorrow (Tues.) afternoon just stay back and give them some distance, and definitely give yourself some extra time to go home."

However, even with salt spreaders and snow plows treating the roads, drivers need to take precautions on the roads.

“Slow down. Create more following distances, things like that. The issue is being able to bring your vehicle to a safe stop no matter what's happening in the roadway," OHP Trooper Eric Foster said. "Make sure that you at least have preparations in your car. And I get it, people don't want to drive around in 15 layers and be uncomfortable, but at least have those available so that if your car does become immobile or cannot run you can stay warm."

2 News talked to commuters like Donna Gavin of Tulsa ahead of Tuesday's weather. Gavin is taking advice seriously.

"If I was at work today, or if I have work tomorrow (Tues.), (co-workers and I) all discuss our distance," Gavin said. "So we pray for the best. A lot of people travel a way away. But fortunately I have a good traveling schedule, so I think I'll be okay."

The City of Tulsa did open three warming stations ahead of the winter weather:

City officials in Bixby say public works trucks are ready to drop salt on important roads beginning Tuesday morning, but a Bixby commuter we spoke to says she won't be taking her chances on them.

"I can guarantee that I can do remote start when it's cold and possibly snowing tomorrow (Tues.) afternoon," Bixby commuter Krystal Crockett said. "We just stay home and try to stay warm and safe. And all my kids are just hoping that superintendent miller goes ahead and calls a snow day early."

According to the City of Tulsa, its street crews prepped all equipment on Monday to make sure they’ll be ready. Specific road treatment plans will be finalized Tuesday morning before any weather moves in, officials said.

