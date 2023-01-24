ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym

SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Lady Pirates earn split as regular season winds down

The Lady Pirates lost to Soda Springs last week but finished with a nice win over Bear Lake. They have just one game left in the regular season which is at Aberdeen tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. On the road against Bear Lake on Jan. 21, West Side...
ABERDEEN, ID
Herald-Journal

Boys basketball: Bears edge Mustangs for first region win

After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night. Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears...
GARLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night

The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer

Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Win over Century headlines big week for Indians

The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to get hit by major snowstorm, followed by Arctic front with sub-zero temps

A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night. The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon. After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front...
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states

POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
PRESTON, ID
kmvt

Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
RUPERT, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Sled dogs race through Idaho's West Central Mountains

Montana musher Josi Thyr won the 2022 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge’s 300-mile race. She is registered to compete in the 2023 300-mile race. The sound of enthusiastic barking dogs have been ringing through the West Central Mountains as sled dogs and their mushers roam up and down the mountain paths for the fifth annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge!
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game

It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
Herald-Journal

USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot

POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area

It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County

Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
FORT HALL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy