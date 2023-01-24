Read full article on original website
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Lady Pirates earn split as regular season winds down
The Lady Pirates lost to Soda Springs last week but finished with a nice win over Bear Lake. They have just one game left in the regular season which is at Aberdeen tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. On the road against Bear Lake on Jan. 21, West Side...
Boys basketball: Bears edge Mustangs for first region win
After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night. Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears...
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer
Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
East Idaho to get hit by major snowstorm, followed by Arctic front with sub-zero temps
A major snowstorm is forecast to bring a brutal blast of winter to East Idaho starting late Thursday night. The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches for East Idaho to winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in anticipation of the storm that's expected to continue bringing snow to the region through at least Saturday afternoon. After the storm exits, the weather service said an Arctic front...
WINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED: Big snowstorm to hit East Idaho starting Thursday evening
A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho starting Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for East Idaho in anticipation of the storm and the foot of snow it could dump on much of the region. The storm is expected to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through at least Saturday afternoon. ...
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
Sled dogs race through Idaho's West Central Mountains
Montana musher Josi Thyr won the 2022 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge’s 300-mile race. She is registered to compete in the 2023 300-mile race. The sound of enthusiastic barking dogs have been ringing through the West Central Mountains as sled dogs and their mushers roam up and down the mountain paths for the fifth annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge!
USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game
It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely
POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous. The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot
POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
