KSNB Local4
Comparing January snow totals of the past few years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes to snow, you may be thinking by now that this January seems a lot more white than last. And you are not mistaken. For some, however, you may be getting flash backs from January of 2021. This is all true as we compare...
KSNB Local4
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
KSNB Local4
Plans in the works for extending Grand Island Trail System
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has given JEO Consulting Group the approval to engineer the design for a new trail for $29,900. Parks and Recreation Director, Todd McCoy, proposed the new trail project to be added onto the Grand Island Metropolitan Area Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
KSNB Local4
Mary Lanning ‘on schedule’ with building addition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare is nearing the end of construction on part of their $22 million dollar project. Chief Construction is the head of the project, and they say the outside of the building is expected to be complete by the end of February, with the entire project finishing up by the end of the year or early next year.
KSNB Local4
Changes coming to South Heartland Health Vaccine Clinics
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever announced upcoming changes to the Hastings COVID-19 vaccine clinic and emphasized the importance of getting the bivalent booster to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from complications of COVID-19. Bever said the location and hours of South Heartland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Hastings will be changing beginning in February. The clinic will be moved from the west end of Allen’s Grocery Store on West 2nd Street to the health department at 606 N. Minnesota in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
KSNB Local4
Pierce QB Scholting commits to UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football added another high school commitment to its recruiting class Thursday. Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting announced for the Lopers. Scholting led the Bluejays to a Class C1 championship win over Aurora this season and an undefeated 13-0 record. He reported stats of 2,352 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 72 percent completion rating. As a rusher, he also reported 702 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries.
KSNB Local4
UNK’s Walker Art Gallery highlighting Platte River Project in new Exhibit
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource. “Witnessing a Watershed” showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to improve communication with new radios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department will be getting new portable radios to help them better communicate with outside agencies. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members were presented with three options in order to replace their aging equipment. The last time GIPD purchased...
KSNB Local4
Central City girls basketball bested by David City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison were defeated 40-33 by the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
New Buffalo Exhibit coming to Tails and Trails Museum
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Starting February 1, two new exhibits in the Family History Center at the Trails & Rails Museum are open the general public. According to Broc Anderson, the Community Engagement Director, guests can spend several hours just perusing the two free exhibits alone. The newest traveling exhibit...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
KSNB Local4
High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball advances to Central championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on fourth-seed Columbus Lakeview in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament at York Thursday. The Patriots beat the Vikings 54-37 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating weekend burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary over the weekend. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said two of the incidents may be connected as they were both in commercial buildings, followed a similar timeline as well as the method of getting in.
KSNB Local4
Wood River girls basketball wins in final seconds over Eagles
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian girls basketball hosted Wood River Thursday. In a battle of Eagles, Wood River scored in the final seconds to beat Nebraska Christian 36-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
