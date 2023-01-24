Virginia lawmakers took their first steps to ban personal spending of campaign funds.What’s happening: The measure is heading to the Senate floor after years of resistance, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Virginia is among a small handful of states that allow candidates to spend money donated by supporters on things like mortgages and country club memberships, the AP writes.What they’re saying: “Nearly all other states and the federal government prohibit the use of campaign funds by a candidate or their families,” said the bill’s patron, Sen. Jennifer Boysko. “But in Virginia, we still could take our family on...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO