FBI shuts down servers, website tied to notorious ransomware gang
The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has seized the computer servers and dark web sites associated with a prolific ransomware gang that's targeted U.S. hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure. Driving the news: Members of the Hive ransomware gang put a notice on its website earlier today claiming the...
Trump's ex-attorney facing 11 disciplinary charges, disbarment in California
Former President Trump’s ex-attorney John Eastman is at risk of losing his law license in California for allegedly helping Trump execute "a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election." Why it matters: The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary...
Mass shootings are keeping parents in a cycle of fear
The U.S. has been rocked this week by multiple mass shootings. We asked you if fear of shootings is affecting your life and behavior, and we heard from one group more than any other: parents. Plus, Germany and the U.S. agree to send tanks to Ukraine. Guests: Northwestern University’s Dr....
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings
A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
New report highlights patterns in mass attacks
After a week marked by high-profile mass shootings, a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center highlights patterns between mass attacks and their perpetrators. The big picture: Patterns of misogyny and domestic violence should be a greater focus for those focused on preventing mass...
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
This week at the General Assembly: Campaign finance breakthrough
Virginia lawmakers took their first steps to ban personal spending of campaign funds.What’s happening: The measure is heading to the Senate floor after years of resistance, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Virginia is among a small handful of states that allow candidates to spend money donated by supporters on things like mortgages and country club memberships, the AP writes.What they’re saying: “Nearly all other states and the federal government prohibit the use of campaign funds by a candidate or their families,” said the bill’s patron, Sen. Jennifer Boysko. “But in Virginia, we still could take our family on...
Exclusive: Senator pushes TikTok government-device ban enforcement
With a new law that bars TikTok from government employees' work devices kicking in soon, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants details on how it will be enforced. Driving the news: The TikTok ban, which Congress passed last December, is supposed to be implemented by Feb. 27, but it's not yet clear how the federal government will do so.
Colorado's high heat bills turn up political heat on Polis administration
The political heat on Colorado regulators is rising as fast as homeowners heat bills.What's happening: The conservative Americans for Prosperity is launching a new campaign today aimed at the Public Utilities Commission that demands a moratorium on electrical and gas rate hikes, Axios has learned.The campaign includes at least $10,000 in digital and radio ads that ask consumers to "turn up the heat on the P.U.C."Organizers also plan to distribute blankets to supporters that say "stop the rate increases."What they're saying: Everyone complains about high heat bills, AFP's Colorado director Jesse Mallory tells us, but "no one is stopping to...
Not an anomaly: 2020's red states have higher murder rates
The murder rates in Trump-voting states from 2020 have exceeded those in Biden-voting states every year since 2000, according to a new analysis by ThirdWay, a center-left think tank. Why it matters: Republicans have built their party on being the crime-fighting candidates, even as murder rates in red states have...
