Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 3, 2023, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005832/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Benzinga
HighPeak Energy: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HighPeak Energy HPK. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, HighPeak Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NASDAQ
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, STAG Industrial and Ellington Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 2/14/23, STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 2/15/23, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $74.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for STAG to open 0.35% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI). This represents 8.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
5 REITs With The Highest Paying Dividends: How To Supercharge Your Portfolio
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have long been a popular investment option for those looking for steady income streams. These trusts are required by law to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them a great choice for investors seeking regular cash flow.
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
A pair of public pension funds in Virginia have exposure to the collapse of crypto lender Genesis
Genesis owes its top 50 creditors around $3.5 billion, with at least one creditor tied to a $6.8 billion Virginia pension system. Two pension funds in Fairfax County, Virginia, invested $35 million in a Genesis creditor. Genesis filed for bankruptcy last week amid exposure to failed firms FTX and Three...
2 Ultra-High-Yield REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Sometimes it pays to err on the side of caution, but that doesn't mean you can't find generous yields while you do.
Want Safety and Growth in 2023? Try These Dividend Stocks.
Passive income is particularly welcome during tough market times.
CNBC
Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost
The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?
Is the party set to continue in the mortgage REIT space?
Zacks.com
Bear Of The Day: Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
JLL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) saw earnings estimates slip after a miss in early November. The company is expected to report again at the end of February and right now has a strong Earnings ESP of 9.8% This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
3 Great Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Income and growth can work together to make these stocks succeed in your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Pzena Investment Management Llc Increases Position in AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.61MM shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 22.08MM shares and 5.45% of the company, an...
