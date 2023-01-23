Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 2/14/23, STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 2/15/23, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $74.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for STAG to open 0.35% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

6 HOURS AGO