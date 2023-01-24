Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Gusty Winds this afternoon A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon. Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
