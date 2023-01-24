Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Harrison; Henry; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford Slick Spots Continue Light snow overnight has led to slick roadways in parts of the Blue Grass, with the most significant traffic problems on the north side of the Lexington metro and into the Georgetown area. Please use caution, especially on untreated surfaces. Reduce speed and be on the lookout for slick, snowy patches of roadway. Sunshine and temperatures rising above freezing will help road crews to clear the roads this morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0