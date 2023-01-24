Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Calls for Halt to Offshore Wind Activity Amid Whale Deaths
Ocean City has become the latest community to call for an investigation into whether a series of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere along the East Coast are being caused by development work on a proposed offshore wind energy project. Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council want an...
ocnjdaily.com
Look Out, Seagulls – Raptors Are Coming Back to Ocean City
Get ready to lose again, seagulls. The company East Coast Falcons and its gull-chasing raptors are coming back to Ocean City in just a few months to continue their winning streak of ridding the Boardwalk, beaches and downtown of the pesky, food-snatching birds. On Thursday, Ocean City Council plans to...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
When shore season gets back in swing later this year, Ocean City will try a new strategy to deal with the annual nuisance of raucous, teenage crowds taking over its boardwalk, beaches and streets. Revised ordinances approved by city council this month give police officers the authority to detain minors...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Host Pickleball Event for Special Olympics Athletes
Ocean City will be host to a new Unified Pickleball event on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Special Olympics. Play will take place 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth Street and Boardwalk. In the Special Olympics, the term “Unified” designates sports...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
In wake of whale deaths, NJ GOP wants halt to offshore wind activity — but environmentalists disagree
Republicans representing areas along the Jersey Shore are unified in their calls to pause offshore wind activity, citing a recent spike in whale deaths as the reason. Environmentalists say, however, wind farms are not the problem.
70and73.com
How concerns over a house are pushing Moorestown toward a historic preservation law.
For 134 years, the huge white house has occupied a corner lot on Moorestown's Chester Avenue, a short walk from the town's historic Main Street. Built for Philadelphia merchant John H. Perkins, the structure's 4,887 square feet held seven bedrooms. In recent years, it was refitted as a funeral home...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
ocnjdaily.com
Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor
Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
ocnjdaily.com
Sussex County Man to Walk 200 Miles to Benefit Chip Miller Foundation
Tom Eberhardt is getting ready for a journey of a lifetime when the 70-year-old walks from the highest to the lowest points in New Jersey to raise funds for the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF). Eberhardt will walk from High Point State Park in Sussex County to Cape May in...
snjtoday.com
Meet Dennis Ingraldi
This week, I’d like to introduce you to our Vice-Chairman, whom as they say, needs no introduction: Dennis Ingraldi, owner of Vineland Realty. He has been a staple in downtown Vineland for decades. It is people like Dennis who make up the fabric of our downtown, and we couldn’t be more proud of that.
downbeach.com
Longport seeks new vendor to sell ice cream on the beach
LONGPORT – The vendor who sold ice cream on the beach last year has opted not to extend their contract with the borough for another year, the Board of Commissioners learned at their meeting Jan. 18. Borough Administrator A. Scott Porter informed the board that last summer’s vendor, Oil...
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?
Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
