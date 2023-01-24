ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Look Out, Seagulls – Raptors Are Coming Back to Ocean City

Get ready to lose again, seagulls. The company East Coast Falcons and its gull-chasing raptors are coming back to Ocean City in just a few months to continue their winning streak of ridding the Boardwalk, beaches and downtown of the pesky, food-snatching birds. On Thursday, Ocean City Council plans to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Host Pickleball Event for Special Olympics Athletes

Ocean City will be host to a new Unified Pickleball event on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Special Olympics. Play will take place 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth Street and Boardwalk. In the Special Olympics, the term “Unified” designates sports...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor

Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Meet Dennis Ingraldi

This week, I’d like to introduce you to our Vice-Chairman, whom as they say, needs no introduction: Dennis Ingraldi, owner of Vineland Realty. He has been a staple in downtown Vineland for decades. It is people like Dennis who make up the fabric of our downtown, and we couldn’t be more proud of that.
VINELAND, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport seeks new vendor to sell ice cream on the beach

LONGPORT – The vendor who sold ice cream on the beach last year has opted not to extend their contract with the borough for another year, the Board of Commissioners learned at their meeting Jan. 18. Borough Administrator A. Scott Porter informed the board that last summer’s vendor, Oil...
LONGPORT, NJ
94.5 PST

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

