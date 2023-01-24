Read full article on original website
Panel Discussion on the State of Rental Housing Affordability in Montgomery County to Take Place January 30
Per Montgomery County: The Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee, which is led by Chair Andrew Friedson, and includes Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando, will host a panel discussion with housing and policy experts on the state of rental housing affordability in Montgomery County on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Weekly Message from the County Executive: Fentanyl Awareness Will Help Protect Our Children
“Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich this week encourages residents to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl to help protect the County’s children. Recent hate crimes around the County have the County Executive angry as he says actions are being taken to prevent additional incidents. He wants businesses and employees to be aware of an expansion of the public transit incentive program for commuters. And he says the 43rd Women’s Legislative Briefing to be held Sunday, Jan. 29, will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about local, State and Federal issues.” Full message can be seen below, including a video of the message:
Montgomery Community-wide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decreased by 30 Percent Between 2005 and 2020, According to Council of Governments
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County community-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 30 percent between 2005 and 2020, despite a 13 percent growth in population, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) GHG emission inventories. COG has 24 member jurisdictions in the Washington Region, including Montgomery County. Montgomery County’s inventory covers GHG-emitting activities from the entire community, including the County government, businesses, industry, residents and visitors.
Federal Increase in Pre-Tax Benefits Allotted for Employer Transit Expenses as Part of Montgomery County’s ‘Fareshare’ Program
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) “FareShare” Program announces that employees have more reason than ever to use public transportation to get to work. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the pre-tax limit for employer-provided commuting benefits to $300 per month, from $280 last year, including transit passes and vanpool fares for 2023.
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
Montgomery County Highlights Free Tax Help and Earned Income Tax Credits as 2022 Tax Filing Season Begins
Per Montgomery County: In recognition of National Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day on Jan. 27, low-to-moderate income Montgomery County residents are reminded that valuable tax credits, including the State and Federal Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credits and County’s Working Families Income Supplement, may help them and provide thousands of dollars in tax refunds.
MoCo Board of Education Adopts Option for Virtual Learning on Inclement Weather Days for School Year 2022–2023
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023. During the meeting, the Board adopted an option for virtual learning on inclement weather days for school year 2022–2023; discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initial implementation plan; issued an Open Meetings Act (OMA) statement; and made three administrative appointments. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Nominations Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s Commission for Women’s 2023 ‘Women Making History Award’
Per Montgomery County: Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Montgomery County “Women Making History Award.” The award is presented by the Montgomery County Commission for Women and Montgomery Women. The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The annual award is given in recognition of outstanding women in Montgomery County who are making significant contributions to their vocation and to the community.
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
Benjamin Gaither Center Art Show Now Running Through March 26
The Montgomery Art Association (MAA) member exhibition has returned to the Benjamin Gaither Center (80 Bureau Dr A) in Gaithersburg through March 26, 2023. Meet the artists at a free reception on Tuesday, February 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit and reception are open to the public. Masks & social distancing are encouraged.
MoCo’s Largest Rooftop Solar Project on Multifamily Property is Underway in Gaithersburg
Seneca Village Apartments is a 58-building, 684-unit affordable multifamily property located at 750 Clopper Rd. in Gaithersburg. It was originally constructed in 1973 and sits on 40 acres of land. With funding from the Green Bank, in partnership with Virginia Community Capital and NYCEEC, Seneca Village Apartments will install new energy-efficient roofs with reflective coating and a 2.18 MW rooftop solar array by Patuxent and Solar Energy Services. The $11.4 million project is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in the Montgomery County. The property will save 2,583,535 kWh in energy savings and over $300,000 in annual savings.
Montgomery Parks Announces Brookside Gardens’ Annual Symposium GreenScapes
Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces Brookside Gardens’ annual symposium GreenScapes on Friday, February 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The focus of this year’s program is “Designing with Purpose.” The symposium features experts discussing the latest advancements in landscape design strategies to achieve a range of goals, from public gardens that engage diverse audiences to landscapes that reduce carbon footprints and are resilient to climate change. The following topics will be explored:
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
4th Graders Are Invited To Enter Essay Contest to Become ‘Junior Mayor’ of Gaithersburg
Each year the Maryland Municipal League (MML) & the Maryland Mayors Association invite 4th grade students throughout Maryland to participate in a statewide essay contest. This is a great opportunity for students to learn about local government and to showcase their creative writing talents. The digital entry form with instructions is available here. The 2023 submission deadline is midnight on March 31. Additional information below.
Man Arrested and Charged Following Assault in Flower Hill Giant; Suspect Attacked and Made Anti-Semitic Statements Towards Victim
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 30-year-old Eugene Thompson (a.k.a. Michael Stewart), of Washington, D.C., with the strong-armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., at the Giant grocery store in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg.
Olney Professional Building Secures $2.9 Million Loan For Energy Efficiency Renovations
The Olney Professional Building, a a three-story, 20,000 sq ft commercial property located at 17904 Georgia Ave in Olney, will undergo energy efficiency renovations using tailored financing from the Green Bank and Sandy Spring Bank. The energy efficiency upgrades include HVAC, building envelope, roof, insulation, and windows (including design and contingency). The funding will also include renovations for the elevator, asphalt, landscaping, storm drain, curbs, and a parking lot. These energy conservation measures will result in 29,328 kWh in energy savings and $7,000 in annual savings for the building.
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
City of Rockville Lunar New Year Celebration at Wootton High School on Saturday, January 28th
10 – 11 a.m. Meet and Greet with Community Groups. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Opening Performance by US Chinese Wushu Institute. Remarks By John Lin, Chair of Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force. Remarks by Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton. Choy Wun Dance Troupe Lion Dance. Seasharp...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Monte Bayne was last seen on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his residence on Martins Derry Circle in...
