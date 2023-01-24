Verve has promoted Liz Parker to partner, the agency announced. Parker runs Verve’s intellectual property team and co-runs its motion picture literary team. She joined the agency in 2018, moving from New York to Los Angeles to build the its publishing division. Parker previously worked as a literary agent at InkWell, and as the publishing director for Counterpoint and Soft Skull Press. During her tenure, Parker has built up the IP division while opening up new avenues for material such as TikTok and Reddit, as well as expanded the publishing team to also encompass media rights and podcast/audio rights. Last year,...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO