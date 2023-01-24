ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 25, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, since the heavy snow started falling this morning, the Binghamton Automobile Club has been working to try to keep roads open for travel. Many of the roads to surrounding towns have been closed. The 10th...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Pleads Guilty to Murder

A Johnson City man pleaded guilty to murder. The Broome County District Attorney says Kyle C. Babola pleaded guilty to Murder in the 2nd degree after admitting he killed Scott Groover by striking him multiple times with a machete on December 31, 2021. This occurred during a dispute at 330...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge

The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge. Kemonei M. Byrd pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. According to the D.A., Byrd was found in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, an illegal loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and $909...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Narcotics, Firearm in Search Warrant

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seize a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in a search warrant. According to a press release from the task force, on Wednesday January 25, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the task force in executing a narcotic search warrant at Apartment 4 on 111 Oak Street in Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY

