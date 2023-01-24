Read full article on original website
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
YAHOO!
Fourth man arrested in Quincy shooting death; police still searching for 3 others
QUINCY − A fourth suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy almost six months ago. Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested by police this week at a Wareham hotel. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on 16 charges, including murder, masked armed robbery, kidnapping with intent to extort and misleading an investigator. He is being held without bail until a pretrial conference March 6.
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
whdh.com
T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
Man gets up to 12 years in prison for ‘fentanyl delivery service’
A lockbox and safe containing the powerful painkiller was found inside the bedroom of his girlfriend's two children, prosecutors said.
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
WCVB
Suspect sought after 5-month-old baby taken, woman assaulted in Manchester, New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester, New Hampshire, police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and fleeing with her 5-month-old baby Thursday night. Police allege Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, assaulted the woman at an address on Varney Street and then fled the area with the woman's baby.
Police Chase Through Revere Ends With 5 Arrested, Including 4 Teens: Police
A late-night chase in Revere with a stolen car netted five arrested, four of them teenagers, authorities said. State troopers patrolling Route 107 South in Revere just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 25, spotted a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen a day before out of Taun…
Duxbury mom to be charged with murdering 2 of her kids
The Duxbury woman who reportedly jumped out a window after killing two of her children will be charged with murder, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
2 men arrested in New Bedford on drug charges
Police arrested two men earlier this week in New Bedford, one of which was wanted for trafficking cocaine.
NECN
Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun
A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
Reports of several airbags stolen, windows smashed, from cars in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in the town of Braintree on Thursday morning. Braintree Police say they’ve taken 9 reports from residents who claim their airbags were stolen right out of their cars. All 9 victims had Honda...
Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar
BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
ABC6.com
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
